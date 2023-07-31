Home » long queues in both directions – Corriere TV
An accident between a car and a truck carrying pigs forced the closure of AP -7 in both directions. The pigs left the flatbed of the truck and invaded the entire width of the highway between Barberà del Vallès and Santa Perpètua de Mogoda. The arterial road was cut in two and the accident caused more than 10km of queues.
The Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) has activated resources to remove live pigs that have spilled onto the road from the AP-7 motorway.

July 31, 2023 – Updated July 31, 2023, 11:12 pm

