Long statements after the end of the season | Sport

The young coach took over the team at a disastrous moment, and there is not much time to prepare for the new season and it will have to be done quickly.

Partizan ended one of the worst seasons in the club’s history with a victory over Voždovac, and plans for the summer must start tonight. One of the main topics in the offices of the football club will be the arrival of Ognjen Vranješ, who the fans don’t want, and it seems that the question of who will lead the black and whites is far more important. The season ended with Igor Duljaj, who is the third coach of Partizan in the season, after Ilija Stolica and Gordan Petrić.

All three had big setbacks, but Duljaj managed to consolidate the team to some extent in the very finish. As black and white will not have much time and space to think, the logical question is whether he remains on the bench? The former defensive midfielder of Partizan and the national team spoke about it after the victory in the 37th round of the Superliga.

I can be satisfied with one part, especially in the first half where, in addition to two goals, we had many opportunities for the third and fourth. We played against the youngest team in the league, we have to respect that they want to play football. Just let them continue on that path. In the second, I inserted young players, to see how they look, to compare them with the players of Voždovac. The difference is big, they have playing practice, they play regularly. I congratulate young Stepanović on this opportunity on his debut,” said the coach of Partizan. Listen to his statement:

The coach of Partizan made a statement after Voždovac.
“As for my future, we will see over the course of next week. There needs to be some good analysis. Can anyone be happy with fourth place? No. Can anyone be happy with third place? No. Can anyone to be satisfied with another place? Also no. We need to know what circumstances we were in. There is no alibi. Any responsibility of mine, if it stands, I am ready to accept it. If I’m the problem, that’s the easiest thing to fix“, concluded Duljaj.

