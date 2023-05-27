This is the right watering time!

Mid-April to the end of May is the right time to overseed or sow the lawn. But what about care afterwards – how often should you water the lawn after sowing and what should you watch out for? We answer questions about irrigation in late spring or early summer.

How often and how long should you water the lawn after sowing?

For now: Sowing involves placing the well-moistened seeds in fresh to moderately moist soil. This first phase is very important – if you make a mistake in watering and allow the soil to dry out, the seeds will not germinate and you will have to reseed the lawn. The germination time can vary depending on the weed variety and lasts between 5 and 30 days. During this period, the top layer of soil (about 5 cm below the surface) should remain moist. Even after the first blades of grass appear, the soil should remain moist at all times. Only after all or at least the majority of the blades of grass have sprouted and they are about 8 cm to 10 cm high, then the watering is regulated. After that, it is watered less frequently, but more extensively.

How often water the lawn?

The soil in the first few weeks after sowing should be kept moderately moist so that the seeds can germinate and sprout. During this period, the lawn should be watered twice a day, preferably in the morning and late in the afternoon. Avoid watering the lawn in the evening, otherwise the young roots could rot.

How long to water the lawn after sowing?

Depending on what kind of irrigation system you have installed in the garden, the air temperatures and the type of soil, the watering time can vary greatly. As a rule, the following watering times apply for the first few weeks during the germination period:

Water daily for about 10 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes in the evening at temperatures of 20° C – 25° C and a loose soil with a high sand content.

Water about 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes in the evening in temperatures above 25°C and in loamy, heavy soil.

Water about 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes in the evening at temperatures of 20°C – 25°C and loamy, heavy soil. The same also applies at higher temperatures and a sandy soil.

In the next phase, when the grass has already sprouted but has not yet grown 10 cm high, the lawn is watered twice a week. With a permeable soil, 8 liters per 1 square meter of water is sufficient. With a heavy floor you have to calculate about 12 liters per 1 square meter. In this second stage it is very important not to overwater the lawn. Waterlogging can damage the sensitive roots of young grasses. To prevent this, you can let the soil dry a little and then water it. If it rains more frequently during this period, you can do a test – if the soil is moderately fresh, the amounts can be adjusted accordingly.

Water the lawn properly after mowing

When the blades of grass have reached a height of 10 cm, you can mow the new lawn for the first time. The watering intervals are then gradually increased until the new lawn is watered extensively once a week.

Square sprinklers are particularly useful when it comes to irrigation systems. They can be adjusted as you like – you can regulate the angle and the amount of water. Rainwater is first filtered and then enters the irrigation system. You can also set the duration and time using a timer.

Watering a freshly sown lawn in the sun: is that possible?

Freshly sown lawns and lawns that have already been sprouted should not be watered in the sun. On the one hand, because the water evaporates quickly and the lawn will need more water than usual. On the other hand, because wet blades of grass can quickly lead to sunburn. Young plants in particular are very sensitive and can die.

By the way, you can save money and water in the summer if you let the lawn grow a little longer. You can also leave the lawn clippings where they are. In this way, the moisture in the soil is retained for longer. Short lawns, on the other hand, are very sensitive to heat and need to be watered more frequently and more extensively.

Water the lawn after sowing: the most important things summarized

Grass seeds need a lot of water so that they germinate and sprout quickly. In the first few weeks, the lawn is therefore watered 2 to 3 times a day. After that, the grass that has already sprouted is watered twice a day. After the first mowing, you can water the lawn twice a week and then once a week. But it is poured really extensively. Especially in the heat, blades of grass can easily burn and turn yellow. Therefore, the watering should be adjusted accordingly.