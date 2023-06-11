Los Estanques announce new tour dates in Spain

The Ponds announce a national tour this spring-summer in parallel to their concerts with Years B Sweet. If you want a good dose of psychedelic pop you shouldn’t miss them.

Los Estanques are a psychedelic and progressive pop/rock quartet formed by Iñigo Bregel (voice, keyboard and guitar), German Herrero (guitar), Daniel Well (low) and Andrew Conti (battery). With influences from Soft Machine, Gong, Caravan o GenesisThey released their first album in 2017. “Contains Percale” He was hailed for bringing back the purest rock sound of the 1970s in a fresh and authentic way. In the middle of the pandemic they released their fourth album, “IV”and even so they offered more than fifty concerts throughout Spain.

This summer they begin a tour that will combine solo concerts with performances of their joint project with Anni B Sweet, whose recording debut together, “Comfortable Bubble and Unexpected Elephant”published in May 2022, swept the XV edition of the MIN Awards. The Ponds and Anni B Sweet They won five statuettes: The Orchard Award for Album of the Year, Amazon Music Award for Best Artist, Radio 3 Award for Best Song of the Year for “Brillabas”, AGEDI Award for Best Pop Album, and SAE Spain Award for Best Musical Production for Iñigo Bregel. .