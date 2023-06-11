Home » Los Estanques announce new tour dates in Spain
The Ponds announce a national tour this spring-summer in parallel to their concerts with Years B Sweet. If you want a good dose of psychedelic pop you shouldn’t miss them.

Los Estanques are a psychedelic and progressive pop/rock quartet formed by Iñigo Bregel (voice, keyboard and guitar), German Herrero (guitar), Daniel Well (low) and Andrew Conti (battery). With influences from Soft Machine, Gong, Caravan o GenesisThey released their first album in 2017. “Contains Percale” He was hailed for bringing back the purest rock sound of the 1970s in a fresh and authentic way. In the middle of the pandemic they released their fourth album, “IV”and even so they offered more than fifty concerts throughout Spain.

This summer they begin a tour that will combine solo concerts with performances of their joint project with Anni B Sweet, whose recording debut together, “Comfortable Bubble and Unexpected Elephant”published in May 2022, swept the XV edition of the MIN Awards. The Ponds and Anni B Sweet They won five statuettes: The Orchard Award for Album of the Year, Amazon Music Award for Best Artist, Radio 3 Award for Best Song of the Year for “Brillabas”, AGEDI Award for Best Pop Album, and SAE Spain Award for Best Musical Production for Iñigo Bregel. .

The tour will begin on June 16 in Granada, it will continue through the north and northwest (Oviedo on June 23, Vigo on June 24, Vilar de Santos on June 25), and will return to the south, stopping at the festivals Ojeando (July 1) and La Lobera (July 29)and ending in the Pulpop Fest in Roquetas de Mar on September 9. Apart from these concerts, they can be seen together with Years B Sweet in Botanical Nights (June 13, Madrid) and Luna Sur (August 5, Fuengirola). Tickets are now available on their official website: www.losestanques.com.

