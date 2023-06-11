Home » Italo Bocchino-Giuseppina Ricci wedding, the bride enchants: overwhelming décolleté
by admin
Exclusive wedding between Italo Bocchino and Giuseppina Ricci: photo

Italo Bocchino and Giuseppina Ricci yes they are officially married. Officiating at the civil ceremony between the editorial director of the Century of Italy and the cosmetic surgeon took care of the former An Gianfranco Fini. The exclusive wedding, as reported by Etruria News, was held at Ronciglione at the Relais Villa Lina.

The guests were about four hundred friends, colleagues from political and professional life, managers, journalists and well-known personalities from the world of entertainment. In short, a party in style, organized by the wedding planner Silvia Iacopini and directed – from a culinary point of view – by the starred chef Gianfranco Vissani. But the protagonist par excellence was certainly the bride: Ricci, in the simplicity of a hand-embroidered white dress with a wide neckline on the décolleté, managed to enchant the audience of guests.

The wedding between Italo Bocchino and Giuseppina Ricci

Italo Wedding mouthpieceItalo Bocchino waiting for the bride

Italo Wedding mouthpieceThe wedding between Italo Bocchino and Giuseppina Ricci

READ ALSO: Bocchino marries the cosmetic surgeon: “They touch up every 3 weeks”

