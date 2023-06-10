Los Valientes invite Power Burkas to their “Blank”

“Blank” is the latest preview of “No one behind the wheel”the new Ep of The Braves, and one more demonstration of his spontaneity, his energy, his urgent guitars and his sing-along melodies. To give the theme even more packaging, the band invited their friends from Power Jars to accompany them in this song recorded, produced and mixed by Borja Perez at Cal Pau, and mastered by Victor Garcia in Grocery Mastering.

But best of all, the single comes with two pieces of news. On the one hand, that Los Valientes will be presenting their new material –and reviewing their previous repertoire– at the Sala Heliogàbal in Barcelona on July 13, accompanied by Primer Infant. Tickets are on sale at this link.

The other is that the song is accompanied by a video directed by Alex Piquet and produced by Basement Studio. Inspired by “Nui Girl” and made vertically, Los Valientes show off their particular sense of humor in “a video where they are shown doing everyday actions such as brushing their teeth or playing a game of basketball.”

