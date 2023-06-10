Italgas strengthens itself in the water sector: agreement with Veolia for 115 million

Italgas focuses on the water sector, Veolia companies are active in Lazio, Campania and Sicily

Italgas strengthens in water sector. The leading company in the local distribution of gas took over the companies of the French group Veoliadislocate in Campania, Sicily and Lazio. The goal is to fight the water dispersion, becoming a pole for new aggregations. The operation, from the value of 115 million, is part of Italgas’ broader strategy which envisages the strengthening of the group’s presence also in the world of water. To accompany the group Italian was the Gianni&Origoni law firm, while Veolia by the BonelliErede law firm.

The agreement – reached after months of negotiations – is very complex and ambitious as it is internally based on a series of “matrioska” steps. In fact, specifically, Italgas acquires 100% of the share capital of Acquawhich directly holds 98.7% of the share capital of Hydrosicilia and, indirectly, 75% of the share capital of Sicily waters. Likewise, acquiring 100% HydrolatineItalgas also has access to approximately 49% of Acqualatina and 47.9% of Campania waterboth shares are held by Idrolatina precisely.

In particular: Sicily waters is the concessionaire of the collection, accumulation, purification and adduction service in the Sicily Region with approximately 2,000 km of adduction network, and recorded revenues of 86 million euros in 2021. The service covers over 30% of the regional population. Acqualatina is the manager of the Integrated Water Service in ATO 4-Southern Lazio which includes 38 Municipalities for a catchment area of ​​550,000 inhabitants. In 2021 it recorded revenues of 138 million euros.

