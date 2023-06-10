Big Brother Vip, Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassie are still engaged: the scoop

The two former protagonists of the sixth edition of Gf Vip would never have left each other: that’s why they kept it hidden.

Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassie they are still engaged and there was never going to be a breakup. The two former protagonists of the sixth edition of Gf Vip would never have left and they would have seen each other for a long time now in secret.

To reveal it, the gossip expert Alessandro Rosica and Giuseppe Scuccimarri:

“We can no longer pretend nothing happened. Therealscuccigram and I have been working on this super scoop for months. We can finally reveal it with certainty “having proof”. Lulù Selassie and Manuel never broke up, they met until a few weeks ago, especially at night for fear of being seen by a particular man…..”

The directly interested parties have not yet confirmed or denied and the person from whom they had to hide has not yet emerged, some have hypothesized it is the father of Manuel Bortuzzo which has never seemed favorable to the couple.

Had been Manuel to announce the end of their relationship on April 25, 2022 with an announcement on Instagram a month after the end of the Gf Vip.

“In this month, since the end of the Gf Vip, we have understood that significant differences of views between us can no longer be overcome. Unfortunately we have tried, but it is not possible to continue, from today everyone goes their own way, without hard feelings. I sincerely thank all those who supported and loved Lulu and me and believed in us, but unfortunately that of the Gf’s house remains a beautiful parenthesis that has not been able to find confirmation in real life.”

Find out the latest news on Big Brother VIP.