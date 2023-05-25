Home » Lost traces of a boat with 500 people on board, Emergency: “We asked for support from Malta and Italy, no help”
Traces of the adrift boat that for two days, with 500 people on boardhe was throwing sos ads Alarm Phone while he was in Maltese Sar area. Now, with the hours that pass without research leading to results and with the ever greater risk of the umpteenth tragedy in Mediterranean, Emergency denounces the lack of coordination by the island and Italian authorities.

As stated in a statement released by the NGO, the NGO Alarm Phone was the first to raise the alarm, with which the shipwrecked people got in touch to ask for the intervention of the maritime authorities. According to the organization, there were 500 people on board the vehicle, including at least 45 donnesome pregnant, e 56 children, one of which was born during the crossing from the North African coast. When the alarm went off, it reads, “Emergency asked the competent authorities in Malta and Italy to coordinate relief effortsbut these are refuse to share any information”.

After this unsuccessful question and answer, the Life Support of Emergency thus decided to head towards the position of the boat to bring the shipwrecked people to safety and carried out “a 24-hour search, but since yesterday afternoon, 24 May, there was no contact by the people on board and no trace of the vessel”. Even the NGO Sea Watch he carried out a search that lasted two consecutive days with his aircraft Sea Bird, but without finding clues about the ship’s location. “Neither Life Support nor Ocean Vikingwho were patrolling the area, they found signs of shipwreck. Therefore, given the worsening weather, we will be forced to move to another area if we don’t find the boat in the next few hours,” added Emergency.

Albert Butler, head of mission of Life Support, specified that “we are currently in the eastern Mediterranean. We will continue search operations in this area through tonight, with lookout activity on the bridge. Then due to worsening weather conditions we will move to international waters, Libyan search and rescue area. One hypothesis could be that the engine has started working again and the boat is sailing towards the Sicilybut of this we have no proof”.

