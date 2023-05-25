SOIREE VERTIKAL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Low temperatures and rain on the first edition of the vertical la Grimpette de l’Arboretum, second round of the evening and midweek circuit Soirée Vertikal. However, the conditions did not discourage athletes and fans, once again in large numbers. In Verrayes, among the 255 starters, absolute successes for Alessandro Saravalle and the Irish Sarah McCormack.

Close challenge, from a distance, for the top step of the podium in the overall standings. The multipurpose Saravalle (Lo Contrebandjé) covered the 2.3 kilometers (410 meters of elevation gain) in 16’11”, just one second ahead of the ski mountaineer Sébastien Guichardaz (APD Pont-Saint-Martin). Third place for Massimo Farcoz (US Malonno), twelve seconds behind.

The victory of the women’s race was signed by Sarah McCormack (Lo Contrebandjé) with the twentieth time overall (18’56”). She won ahead of Lorella Charrance (Inrun) at the finish in 20’36” and Chiara Pino (Inrun) in 20’48”.

The category winners: Michel Deval (Lo Contrebandjé) and Asia Meynet (Lo Contrebandjé) among the Under 18s, Pietro Segor (Atletica Monterosa Fogu Arnad) and Sophie Brunod (Lo Contrebandjé) among the Under 23s, Alessandro Saravalle (Lo Contrebandjé) and Sara McCormack (Lo Contrebandjé) among the Under 40s and Simone Truc (Polisportiva Sant’Orso) and Lorella Charrance (Inrun) among the Over 40s.

About sixty young people took part in the second stage of Soirée Enfants, a non-competitive event that preceded the adult race.

The third stage of the circuit will take place on Wednesday 31 May in Charvensod. More than 280 competitors are expected on the path leading to Sainte-Colombe. Registrations are already closed, a rest day instead for Soirée Enfants: young people will return to wear the bib in the Poyà au Petit-Fénis which on June 7 will close the second edition of Soirée Vertikal.