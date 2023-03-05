Home World LOVE, JEALOUSY, FEAR, THE CONSTANT STRUGGLE OF GOOD AND EVIL! | Fun
World

by admin
“The Ring of Destiny” is a TV series that has managed to win the hearts of many viewers around the world, so the question arises as to what is the secret of its success.

Source: Promo

In addition to being full of intrigue, tense situations and numerous twists and turns, in more than 100 episodes love, jealousy, fear, greed, betrayal and the constant struggle between good and evil are intertwined. From the first to the last episode, the dynamics and unpredictability of the series hold the attention of the audience, who eagerly await the resolution of complicated situations and relationships.

What is the series about?
It is a drama about two sisters with completely different characters. Anja is getting ready for the wedding, and Jana is trying to get a job on television as a presenter. A terrible car accident leaves them in a coma and with severe facial injuries. The only way to recognize them is the ring that Anja wears on her hand, but at the time of the accident, Jana was wearing her sister’s ring. When she wakes up from her coma, Jana decides to take over her sister’s identity and life.

“The Ring of Fate” from Monday on Kurir TV
“From this spring, the audience of Kurir Television has the opportunity to discover the charms of the TV novela that has driven the predominantly female audience crazy in more than 40 countries. We are convinced that “Ring of Fate” will become the new favorite series of our viewers”, is the message of Kurir Television, which is known for its rich entertainment and information program, in which carefully selected TV series play an important role.

The new hit series starts airing on Monday, March 6, on Kurir Television, and you will be able to watch it on weekdays at 3 p.m.

