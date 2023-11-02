Lucca C&G 2023 – All the light we don’t see

From the book of the same name by Anthony Doerr, a bestseller with 2 million copies worldwide and Pulitzer Prize for literature (2015).

During the first day of Lucca C&G 2023 Netflix previewed the 4-episode miniseries which will air from November 2nd. In the Astra Cinema, with a gesture of notable style, a copy of the novel was given to each guest on each seat.

Marie-Laure (French) discovers she is destined for blindness at six years old, Werner (German) discovers his talent for building and repairing radios while still in an orphanage.

Two months after D-Day, she, a young woman and he, a Wehrmacht soldier, find themselves in Saint-Malo, a fortified city that the Allied Forces are trying to liberate from Nazi occupation.

“Their lives converge, they touch each other, illuminating their existences with a new light”

Set against the backdrop of World War II, a story about the madness of war, resistance, Nazi mysticism and occultism, and love.

Not to be missed.

