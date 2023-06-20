Luciana Littizzetto lands on Mediaset instead of Mammucari? Sabrina Ferilli’s (epic) reaction

Crackling news for Luciana Littizzetto. Tu Sì Que Vales will welcome the Italian comedian returning from her experience with Fazio, in the role of juror. To launch the bomb is Dagospia, the presenter will land in the Mediaset program in place of Teo Mammucari. In addition, there will certainly be Sabrina Ferilli, who is already thinking about what will happen in the next episodes. In fact, the actress sincerely hopes that Giovannino, the by now famous mischievous little guy who has taken her on tiptoe, will take it out on Littizzetto.

The expectations

“I hope they give it to her for the little guy!” can be read among the comments shared in these hours under the post on Instagram shared by the Trash Italiano social page. Sabrina Ferilli really hopes she won’t have to deal with Giovannino yet, who could find another ‘victim’ of her in Luciana Littizzetto. It is probable that Gerry Scotti and Rudy Zerbi will be confirmed in the jury, in addition to Ferilli. Maria De Filippi will certainly not be missing.

