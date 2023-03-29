Luka Vildoza recently broke up with his longtime girlfriend Ajnara Gihon and it affected his games.

Luka Vildoza is back! After several matches in which he was quite bad after the victory over Valencia in the Euroleague, coach Duško Ivanović praised him, and after everything, the Argentine himself spoke out.

“I’m a bit tired. I was injured in the match with Baskonia, now I’m getting back into the rhythm. I have a team that wants me on the team and we won. I’m playing well, especially because I hit some threes now. I’m trying to get back into my rhythm and help the team. It is important that we play well as a team. We win and lose as a team“, said Vildoza, and then confirmed the rumors that he recently broke up with his girlfriend!

The playmaker of Crvena zvezda pointed out that because of his breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Ainara Gihon, he had problems both on and off the field.

"As I said, I had some problems in my private life, I felt sad. Everyone knows about it, they know how important she was to me, you heard everything. Now I'm getting back to life and basketball rhythm, I'm happy again", said Vildoza after the match.

He also revealed how he felt because of everything that happened to him, as well as how it was actually transferred not only to the field but also to the relationship with his teammates and coach Dusko Ivanovic.

“When you have problems in your life, your self-confidence decreases and you think about problems in your private life. Ego and pride are a problem and you transfer all problems to the field. I argued with everyone, with Duško, with teammates, with journalists, with everyone. I’m fine now, sorry if I said anything bad to anyone“, he said.

Journalists asked him when they can expect him to be at 100 percent, and he pointed out that he is doing everything he can to return.

“I work on it every day. I spend energy, I come before training, I work a lot in the gym, I shoot even more than before, I have to work hard to get back into the rhythm,” Vildoza pointed out.