Status: 03/29/2023 8:32 p.m

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is taking a break from competition due to mental problems and will not compete in next month’s British Championships.

The swim star wrote on Twitter that he had had problems with his “mental health” in recent years. I’m tired, I’m not myself and I’m not enjoying the sport like I have for the past ten years.”

Three times gold at the Olympics

You could call it a burnout “I just know that I haven’t had any answers in the last few years” . With help, he now knows how to do this “Imbalance in my life” could tackle. That’s why he will continue to train, but not take part in the national championships.