Sports

by admin
Status: 03/29/2023 8:32 p.m

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is taking a break from competition due to mental problems and will not compete in next month’s British Championships.

The swim star wrote on Twitter that he had had problems with his “mental health” in recent years.I’m tired, I’m not myself and I’m not enjoying the sport like I have for the past ten years.”

Three times gold at the Olympics

You could call it a burnout “I just know that I haven’t had any answers in the last few years”. With help, he now knows how to do this “Imbalance in my life” could tackle. That’s why he will continue to train, but not take part in the national championships.

“But this has the sole purpose that I can bring the best possible performance at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.” The 28-year-old has been the world‘s pre-eminent breaststroke swimmer for eight years. Peaty has won three Olympic golds, eight world titles and 15 European titles. He also holds the world records for the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

