Luke Black Only I’m Sleeping meaning and lyrics of the song | Fun

Luke Black made it to the finals of Eurovision, and he once revealed the meaning of his song “Samo mi se spava”.

The first semi-final night of the Eurovision Song Contest was held tonight in Liverpool, and the audience had the opportunity to meet the performers and watch numerous different performances, and vote to choose the first finalists.

The first semi-final is over, and Serbia has secured its place in the final evening, which will take place on May 13. Luke Black performed his track “I’m just sleepy” in third, and his performance delighted everyone and started a standing ovation in the big studio. The Serbian representative dedicated the performance to the tragic victims of the massacre at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in the vicinity of Mladenovac. He wore a black flower on the shirt in which he performed, and at the very end he sent a loud message: “I love you, Serbia,” he shouted.

However, many people wonder – what is the meaning of the song “Samo mi se sleepa”?

The song that Serbia is presenting at this year’s Eurovision is signed by the singer himself, whose real name is Luka Ivanović. He did the music and lyrics, and the track carries “certain symbolism and a strong message”. In one of the earlier interviews, the singer revealed that the track was created during the quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Luke wrote the song from the position of a character from the video game The Sims.

“The song tells people that they should wake up because evil grows when we keep our eyes closed. Only when we wake up can we defeat them”He said.

In the continuation of the text, we present you the lyrics of the song “Samo mi se sleepa”:

“Baby watch the world on fire

It is all a game to me

I don’t wanna choose my fighter

Who’s taking control of me?

Hello?

I’m just sleepy

I just wanna sleep forever

I like it better when I dream

I want to sleep forever

Dok svet gori I just wanna close my eye

And just get it over with

I want to sleep forever

While the world burns

It’s night, endless hours

Devils on the shoulder

I just want to sleep forever

So I beat them

Hello? Game over

I just wanna sleep forever

I like it better when I dream

I want to sleep forever

Dok svet gori I just wanna close my eye

And just get it over with

I want to sleep forever

While the world burns

War

Hunger is hopeless.”

This is what his performance looked like:

Luke Black Eurovision semi-final Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

