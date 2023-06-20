Lula’s mission in Italy: “To the Pope to talk about peace in Ukraine”

Today Lula arrives in Rome on his first visit to Italy since he was elected president in the October 2022 elections. He is accompanied by his wife Rosângela, known as Janja, and Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. He will stay in the capital until Thursday morning when he will fly to Paris for a series of economic and commercial meetings. He will be received by President Emmanuel Macron with whom he will obviously have a more political and geopolitical exchange centered on the war in Ukraine, the serious environmental and meteorological crisis and the renewed effort to defend the Amazon.

