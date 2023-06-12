Lupita Njongo on the red carpet | Magazine

Her “hairstyle” alone is enough to keep your eyes on her, but with a fashion combination, she managed to surpass even that.

Famous people never lack creativity, but neither do they lack courage. It’s hard to find a creation that will make them stand out from the crowd, but many of them have fashion skills that leave you speechless. It was the same this time, and the main role was played by actress Lupita Nyong’o, best known for her role in the film “Twelve Years a Slave”, for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

This year’s Tony Awards, which honor the best Broadway productions and their stars, took place at the United Palace in New York. It was attended by numerous world stars, but Lupita left the biggest mark. Her photos, which social networks are buzzing about, say that they will talk about each other for a long time.

They say that her “hairstyle” alone is enough to stand out, and imagine a creation to which no one remains indifferent. When she appeared, even her colleagues from the red carpet moved and watched silently. She paired the black suit with a silver fashion piece signed by designer Misha Japanvala, which is also the main “culprit” because the actress made the most daring move ever.

Many thought that she was naked, covered with silver paint, because the nipples were clearly outlined. Everything looked so natural, that at one point Lupita decided to take off her jacket and prove that she is really trained. “The aim of the work was to reject and deconstruct the shame associated with one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and truthful record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and insists on a sense of freedom in her body,” the actress wrote on her Instagram profile. See how she looked:

