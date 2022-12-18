PARIS – The last time he appeared in a judicial investigation was in 2016, a corruption affair of a policeman at the Parisian Orly airport who had stolen French anti-terrorism documents to deliver them to Morocco. The secret service agent Mohammed Belharache he had been identified then – in the height of the season of the attacks across the Alps – as the director of the infiltration that had led the reign of Mohammed VI to get his hands on confidential and sensitive information from the DGSI, the French internal security agency.