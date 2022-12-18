Home World “M118”, the Rabat spy wanted in Paris and resurfaced in Brussels
"M118", the Rabat spy wanted in Paris and resurfaced in Brussels

"M118", the Rabat spy wanted in Paris and resurfaced in Brussels

PARIS – The last time he appeared in a judicial investigation was in 2016, a corruption affair of a policeman at the Parisian Orly airport who had stolen French anti-terrorism documents to deliver them to Morocco. The secret service agent Mohammed Belharache he had been identified then – in the height of the season of the attacks across the Alps – as the director of the infiltration that had led the reign of Mohammed VI to get his hands on confidential and sensitive information from the DGSI, the French internal security agency.

