“We have always focused on signing the strongest players and the best Spanish prospects, and then on internal training. Now we have perfected our approach, we are attentive to young people from all over the world. We are carrying out a great project, that will guarantee our tomorrow”. These words come from the mouth of Florentino Perez, the great satrap of Real Madrid, the day after the umpteenth re-election as president of the most important and successful club in the world.