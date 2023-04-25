M83 cancel a show after finishing the first song

Last April 14th the band walked offstage to perform “Oceans Niagara.” According to social networks, after the song, those responsible for the venue reported the cancellation of the show due to “the illness of the band’s leader, Anthony González.” Subsequently, ticket holders were contacted to refund the money paid. At that time there was no official statement from M83, but now there has been an update through the band’s social networks by González himself, who offered an apology.

“Unfortunately, I had been feeling very unwell all day, but I really wanted to do the show, so I gave it a try,” he wrote. “However, as soon as the show started, it became clear to me that he was in very bad shape and needed to seek urgent medical attention. On medical advice they told me that I could not return to the stage. This is the first time I have had to cancel a show due to illness and I feel really bad about it and I’m so sorry I let you all down.”

González continued: “All this week we have been trying to see if we could somehow reschedule the show, but unfortunately this proved impossible for numerous logistical reasons. Therefore, we have had no choice but to completely cancel the show and full refunds will be available at point of purchase.” On the other hand, the band’s subsequent shows in Houston, Dallas, Nashville and other American cities proceeded normally.

