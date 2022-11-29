PARIS – Emmanuel Macron arrives at Washington while concerns about the economic impact not only of the war in Ukraine but also of American protectionism are growing in Europe. It is the second state visit to the US for Macron, the first organized by Joe Biden. A gala dinner is scheduled tonight in which the two first ladies will also participate, Jill Biden e Brigitte Macronwhile tomorrow the face-to-face meeting between the leaders will be organized in front of the fireplace in the famous Oval Office.