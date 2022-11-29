Home World Macron flies to Biden: the journey that relaunches the friendship between the two sides of the Atlantic
World

Macron flies to Biden: the journey that relaunches the friendship between the two sides of the Atlantic

by admin
Macron flies to Biden: the journey that relaunches the friendship between the two sides of the Atlantic

PARIS – Emmanuel Macron arrives at Washington while concerns about the economic impact not only of the war in Ukraine but also of American protectionism are growing in Europe. It is the second state visit to the US for Macron, the first organized by Joe Biden. A gala dinner is scheduled tonight in which the two first ladies will also participate, Jill Biden e Brigitte Macronwhile tomorrow the face-to-face meeting between the leaders will be organized in front of the fireplace in the famous Oval Office.

See also  Biden: U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan until all Americans withdraw-China News

You may also like

Snap CEO: Starting in February next year, employees...

Overseas Chinese in many places took to the...

The end of the year will be the...

Ukraine, the Vatican stakes for a mediation to...

In order to survive the winter, people in...

The Fed’s “Three Hands”: Still need to raise...

Russian oil embargo close, that’s why the price...

Daily Report: Desi coach whispers big things about...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow transfers many missile systems...

ŷó˻򽫼Ӿ ŷ޹ҵ-ʱƾ-

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy