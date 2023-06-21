Macron focuses on ecology and emerging countries to relaunch the role of France

PARIS. With the Summit on the new global financial pact that opens in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron is keeping the promise made last November at the end of the Cop27 held in Egypt: to go to the aid of “vulnerable countries” and fight against global warming.

A commitment made after the disappointing results arrived at the end of the conference, judged however by some as an excess of protagonism on the part of the French head of state, who once again plays the role of mediator to bridge the gap between the northern and southern parts of the planet through a new system of cooperation. In this role, Macron is joined by the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

The list of guests at the Palais Brongniart includes about forty heads of state and government, such as the Brazilian Lula, the Chinese premier Li Qiang, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman. But also representatives of international institutions and civil society. According to diplomatic sources in Paris, the Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli should be present for Italy. A respectable parterre even if some absences such as that of US President Joe Biden stand out.

The goal is to conceive a radical change of the current financial system based on the Bretton Wood agreements of 1944, allowing the most indebted countries to accelerate their development with a new impetus for the energy transition. A real revolution, which will have to go through a restructuring of some of the most important international bodies such as the IMF and the World Bank.

Precisely from this point of view in Le Monde thirteen leaders, including Macron himself together with Biden and Scholz, recalled in a common message the importance of «placing the human at the center of the (…) strategy to improve the well-being of populations anywhere on the planet.”

But the Elysée is aware of the fact that France does not have “the ability to decide” on its own. For this reason, the roadmap presented at the end of the event will be fundamental, which will have the task of guiding the international community in the desired transformation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

