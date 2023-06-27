Macron to the mother of an unemployed man: “Can’t find work? If you accept a job as a waiter, I’m sure we’ll find 10”. It’s controversy

In the 2018 he had told a unemployed young farmer: “Can’t find work? I cross the street and I find you”. A month ago he had assured another person that to find a place “just take a step”. Per Emmanuel Macron the jokes on the unemployment I am obviously one irresistible temptation. After the precedents, which had sparked various controversies, the French president has again slipped on an unhappy exit.

During a visit to the suburbs of Marseillewhich began on June 26, Macron reassured the madre of a 33 year old unemployed: “He won’t make me believe that if he’s really looking for a job in Marseilles, he won’t find it. He’s ready to accept a job as a waiter, Isn’t there a waiter’s place?”. “When I was younger, I used to say that all you had to do was cross the street,” added the president. Then the invitation to the woman: “Let’s go together, let’s go around the port, I’d be surprised to find a restaurant or bar that they aren’t looking for. I’m going around the Old Port with her tonight, I am convinced that we will find 10 jobs”.

The wave of outrage and controversy was not long in coming: “Macron does the cartoon of Macron: the solution to unemployment? Cross the street in 2018, go one meter in May 2023, and it’s time to tour the Old Port in June,” he said. Mathilde Panot, parent company of La France Insoumise. “In front of contempt of the people – he added – the only unemployed person we hope to have in the country is Emmanuel Macron.