The historic ‘brasserie’ La Rotonde is one of Macron’s favorite venues, where in 2017, he celebrated his victory in the first round of the presidential elections

In Paris, during the eleventh day of mobilization against the reform of pensions, a fire broke out in La Rotonde: Emmanuel Macron’s favorite restaurant. The historic “brasserie” La Rotonde targeted by protesters it is one of the favorite places of Emmanuel Macron who celebrated his victory in the first round of the presidential elections here in 2017.

April 7, 2023 – Updated April 7, 2023, 2:42 pm

