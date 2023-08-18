Home » Tourist from Chicago Missing After Being Washed Away by Sea in San Juan Beach
Authorities Search for Missing Chicago Tourist Allegedly Washed Away by Sea in San Juan

The search is underway for a 33-year-old tourist from Chicago who was reportedly swept away by the sea while on the beach of Punta Las Marías in San Juan. The incident was reported to the State Police at around 7:09 a.m. this morning, according to Commissioner José Juan García of the San Juan Municipal Police.

García stated that they received the request for assistance in the search shortly after 9:00 a.m. He explained, “The information that reached us is that a bather had problems. Someone jumped to help him, but he stopped seeing him and had to go back.”

Divers and officers from the Maritime Unit of the San Juan Municipal Police were dispatched to the scene before 10:00 a.m. Alongside them, personnel from the state and municipal Emergency Management Bureau arrived to assist in the search efforts. A Coast Guard helicopter also flew over the area until noon.

Despite unfavorable sea conditions, García affirmed that standby divers and jet skis are on hand to observe any areas of interest. However, as of now, no person has been found.

“The search will continue as long as sea conditions and daylight permit,” García stated. He added that if the missing individual is not found today, the search will resume tomorrow, Friday.

