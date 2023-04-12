10
BERLIN – Divide and rule: the strategy of Xi Jinping to ignore Ursula von der Leyen and roll out the red carpet at Emmanuel Macron during the “European” mission in Beijing it worked. Above all, for the interview granted on the return flight by the French president, in which Macron warned against “vassalage” towards the United States and advised Europe to take an autonomous position on Taiwan.
