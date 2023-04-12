Home Business Priolo, ok from the CDM to Goi Energy: provisions on investments and employment
by admin
Isab Priolo, green light from the CDM for negotiations with Goi Energy

The Council of Ministers would have given the green light to negotiations with Goi Energy for the sale of the Isab plant in Priolo. The executive will not exercise the veto right through Golden Power – as reported by sources close to the dossier – after having obtained precise guarantees. In particular, from what Affaritaliani.it learns, the executive has established very significant provisions on production levels, supplies, maintenance of employment levels and investments.

In fact, the government wants to commit Goi Energy, which has signed a purchase promise with Lukoil, to an industrial plan that guarantees environmental and employment commitments, but above all that Trafigura, the oil distribution giant, ensures supplies for at least 10 years and traced in so as to avoid in every way that the crude oil comes from sanctioned countries, in particular Russia.

