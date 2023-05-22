Home » Maddie McCann, there is a new lead: in Portugal, a maxi search operation in a dam
World

LONDON – 16 years since his disappearance, there’s a new lead on Madeleine McCannthe 3-year-old English girl who disappeared into thin air in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on that cursed evening of May 3, 2007.

On the recommendation of the German investigators who arrested and interrogated the main suspect Christian Bruecknerthe Portuguese police, firefighters and civil protection will resume scouring tomorrow the artificial wide of the Arade dam, near Silves, in the Algarve, where there is a large and deep water tank.

