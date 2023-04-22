Madrid, fire in an Italian restaurant: 2 dead. Perhaps originally a flambé dish

Two people died and at least 10 others were burned or intoxicated, some seriously, in a fire that broke out last night inside an Italian cuisine restaurant in Madrid, Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto. According to witnesses cited by The country, the flames could have developed when a flambé dish was served inside the room. The accident took place around 11pm last night, the flames engulfed the roof and walls of the room, adorned with artificial plants.

The fire originated near the front door so some people were trapped in the room without being able to get out and the intervention of the fire brigade was necessary. Ten people are injured, 6 of them seriously. The victims would be two young boys, one of whom is employed in the restaurant.

All my love to the relatives of those who died in the Manuel Becerra fire and my wish for a speedy recovery to the injured. Thank you, once again, to the emergency services for their extraordinary work. — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) April 22, 2023

Service firefighters quickly rushed to the scene in a fire station located a few meters from the restaurant, in Manuel Becerra square. “Some people came to warn us in a hurry,” he explained Carlos MarinFirefighters duty manager. “We let people out who were trapped because the restaurant has only one exit and the flames were very close to the door.” “I express my condolences to the families of those who died in the fire,” the governor of Madrid wrote on Twitter, Isabel Diaz Ayuso. The identities of the victims have not yet been officially disclosed.