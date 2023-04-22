Home » Madrid, fire in an Italian restaurant: 2 dead. Perhaps originally a flambé dish
World

Madrid, fire in an Italian restaurant: 2 dead. Perhaps originally a flambé dish

by admin
Madrid, fire in an Italian restaurant: 2 dead. Perhaps originally a flambé dish

Two people died and at least 10 others were burned or intoxicated, some seriously, in a fire that broke out last night inside an Italian cuisine restaurant in Madrid, Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto. According to witnesses cited by The country, the flames could have developed when a flambé dish was served inside the room. The accident took place around 11pm last night, the flames engulfed the roof and walls of the room, adorned with artificial plants.

The fire originated near the front door so some people were trapped in the room without being able to get out and the intervention of the fire brigade was necessary. Ten people are injured, 6 of them seriously. The victims would be two young boys, one of whom is employed in the restaurant.

Service firefighters quickly rushed to the scene in a fire station located a few meters from the restaurant, in Manuel Becerra square. “Some people came to warn us in a hurry,” he explained Carlos MarinFirefighters duty manager. “We let people out who were trapped because the restaurant has only one exit and the flames were very close to the door.” “I express my condolences to the families of those who died in the fire,” the governor of Madrid wrote on Twitter, Isabel Diaz Ayuso. The identities of the victims have not yet been officially disclosed.

See also  Myanmar, BBC reporter disappeared: "Taken out of a court"

You may also like

Aquarius, unexpected encounters if you are single: tomorrow’s...

Details of the murder in Pancevo | Info

Cyber-devices that paralyze satellites: the Chinese plan for...

Pnrr, deadlines at risk? “Conte’s fault for getting...

Protest in Israel due to judicial reforms |...

Frequent going to the toilet during the night...

the exciting release of birds and the “Cursa...

Health of young people, the health solidarity initiative...

Water polo semi-final playoff 2023 New Belgrade Partizan...

Filip Malbašić’s mother died, Vojvodina footballers dedicate goals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy