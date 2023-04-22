Madrid, fire in an Italian restaurant: 2 dead. Perhaps originally a flambé dish

The fire originated near the front door so some people were trapped in the room without being able to get out and the intervention of the fire brigade was necessary. Ten people are injured, 6 of them seriously. The victims would be two young boys, one of whom is employed in the restaurant.
Service firefighters quickly rushed to the scene in a fire station located a few meters from the restaurant, in Manuel Becerra square. “Some people came to warn us in a hurry,” he explained Carlos MarinFirefighters duty manager. “We let people out who were trapped because the restaurant has only one exit and the flames were very close to the door.” “I express my condolences to the families of those who died in the fire,” the governor of Madrid wrote on Twitter, Isabel Diaz Ayuso. The identities of the victims have not yet been officially disclosed.