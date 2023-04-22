Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 22 April draw: all the lucky numbers

Here is the draw for Saturday 22nd April, the amount of the jackpot and what the late numbers are Your browser does not support HTML5

The numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto games are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 8 pm. The calendar for next week, however, will undergo changes because there will be no drawings on Tuesday 25 April: the Superenalotto anticipates Monday 24 April , while Lotto and 10eLotto are postponed to Wednesday 26 April. The Lotto, managed in Italy by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is played by indicating a number, or a series of numbers, between 1 and 90, on one of the ten wheels, with the names of some regional capitals , plus the National wheel. You can win by getting both, terno, quaterna or cinquina right, depending on the type of bet.

Lotto winning numbers Here are the Lotto numbers of the last draw, that of Saturday 22 April 2023: Bari: 69 – 64 – 76 – 90 – 57

Cagliari: 81 – 30 – 46 – 21 – 26

Firenze: 39 – 89 – 79 – 27 – 20

Genova: 33 – 43 – 89 – 86 – 28

Milano: 53 – 07 – 01 – 18 – 05

Napoli: 12 – 87 – 53 – 30 – 17

Palermo: 74 – 02 – 11 – 66 – 58

Roma: 85 – 53 – 45 – 09 – 18

Torino: 08 – 14 – 32 – 88 – 84

Venezia: 30 – 57 – 26 – 89 – 75

National: 47 – 63 – 67 – 87 – 66



The 10eLotto lucky streak Lotto extraction is also linked to one of the three types of 10eLotto. The 20 numbers drawn from 10eLotto correspond to the first two drawn from each Lotto wheel, excluding the National one. In case of duplicate numbers, the third is taken, starting with the first wheel. 10eLotto also allows you to play the Gold and Double Gold number, an option of your choice that offers the possibility of increasing the number of wins: in fact, you are already rewarded if you guess one of the two Gold numbers or both. The 20 winning numbers of 10eLotto from the last draw are: 2-7-8-12-14-30-33-39-43-46-53-57-64-69-74-76-81-85-87-89 Gold number: 69

Double gold: 69 – 64 Extra: 1-9-11-18-20-21-26-27-32-45-66-79-86-88-90

Superenalotto: winning combination, Jolly number and SuperStar number The game that allows you to win the most important amount is Superenalotto. At each draw, it is expected to know if someone in Italy has become a millionaire by matching all 6 numbers drawn and winning the Jackpot. In Superenalotto you win even if you predict 5 numbers in the series plus the “Jolly” number, or 3, 4 or 5 numbers. Another chance to win, if played, is the Superstar number, which is drawn separately from the series of 6. Superenalotto jackpot of 22-4-2023: €20,400,000 The 6 numbers of April 22, 2023 have been drawn and many are waiting to hear about the lucky series. The winning combination is: 22 – 25 – 06 – 18 – 26 – 47 The Joker number is: 60

The Superstar number is: 61 The jackpot for the next draw on 24 April 2023 will be €21,400,000



The latecomers Next Lotto draw: late numbers For the next Lotto draw on April 26, 2023, here are the late numbers. The absolute late numbers: Cagliari 17 (missing from 106 draws)

Venice 38 (missing from 99 draws)

Roma 69 (missing from 96 draws)

Genova 60 (missing from 93 draws)

Milano 6 (missing from 93 draws)

Roma 68 (missing from 86 draws)

Turin 80 (missing from 82 draws)

Milano 39 (missing from 80 draws)

Milano 34 (missing from 78 draws)

National 10 (missing from 75 draws) For each wheel are the 3 numbers with the greatest delay, which are not drawn from the greatest number of contests: Bari 30 (missing from 61 draws) – 6 (from 53) – 4 (from 53)

Cagliari 17 (missing from 106 draws) – 29 (from 56) – 45 (from 55)

Florence 72 (missing from 54 extractions) – 81 and 21 (from 52) – 45 (from 49)

Genova 60 (missing from 93 draws) – 51, 40, 25 (from 64) – 46 (from 51)

Milan 6 (missing from 93 extractions) – 39 (from 80) – 34 (from 78)

Naples 27 (missing from 61 draws) – 49 and 40 (from 50) – 51 (from 42)

Palermo 60 (missing from 69 extractions) – 90 (from 65) – 77 and 56 (from 55)

Rome 69 (missing from 96 draws) – 68 (from 86) – 36 (from 55)

Turin 80 (missing from 82 draws) – 47 (from 58) – 57 (from 50)

Venice 38 (missing from 99 draws) – 69 (from 67) – 28 (from 66)

The late numbers of the Superenalotto I am: 84 (yes 74) – 33 (yes 57) – 12 (yes 53) – 51 (yes 47) – 78 and 74 (yes 42) – 59 (yes 40)

