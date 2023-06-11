Maja Hadrović gave birth | Entertainment

We met Maja Hadrović in the reality show Zadruga, during which she cheated on her boyfriend while he was in the hospital because of a terrible traffic accident.

Source: Instagram/majahadrovic/printscreen

During her stay at the Cooperative, Jovica had a terrible car accident. Then the production took Maja to visit him in the hospital, but after only a few months she decided to forget about that relationship and started a relationship with Alen Hadrović.

Soon explicit videos of Maja Hadrović began to appear in public, and after leaving the Cooperative, Maja and Alen got married and had a son. Now Allen announced on social networks that they had a daughter whom they named Angelina.

Maja has one son from her first marriage, while she had a boy and now a girl in her marriage with Alena.

