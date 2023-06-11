Home » Vespa in Masseria and hidden advertising: Fnsi evaluates the complaint to the Antitrust
Vespa in Masseria and hidden advertising: Fnsi evaluates the complaint to the Antitrust

Vespa in Masseria and hidden advertising: Fnsi evaluates the complaint to the Antitrust

The market in Masseria, the political review become a commercial? Fnsi: “Maxi spot for the entrepreneurial initiative of the Vespa artist”

The fourth edition of “Forum in Masseria”, the political review which is taking place in the resort of Manduriain the province of Taranto (Apulia), owned by Bruno Vespa, long-time Rai journalist. In addition to the premier Giorgia Meloniwelcomed on Friday June 9, this year they attended eight ministersamong which Matthew Salvini. The main charge is “covert advertising” that he would be doing the journalist-entrepreneur behind the political festival.

“The appointment in Puglia has turned into a maxi spot to one entrepreneurial initiative of the Vespa artist”, declared yesterday the president of Fnsi, Victor of Trapani, on the occasion of the dedication of the municipal hall of Brusciano to Giancarlo Siani. There National Federation of the Italian Press he would therefore be evaluating “a complaint to the Antitrust on the event organized by Vespa at his farm”. After all, the data from the Observatory of Pavia relating to the news is impressive. We are certain that they are already being brought to the attention of AgCom”, Trapani said again.

