Maja Ognjenović will play for the Serbian national team again.

Source: MN PRESS

Maja Ognjenović (38) returns to the Serbian national team! After a break of about two years, one of the best Serbian volleyball players of all time will once again wear a jersey with the national coat of arms. She decided to return after talking with the new coach Giovanni Guidetti.

This information was reported by the Italian “Gazeta delo sport”. Her return would be a huge boost for the Serbian women.

“Maja said ‘yes’ to Guidetti. He will return to the team. The selector convinced her to come back, she will play together with Tijana Bošković, the two of them had many successes together“, the text states.

Maja played 230 games in the national team, made her debut in 2005 and has a handful of medals with the national team. Two medals from the Olympic Games (silver from Rio 2016 and bronze from Tokyo 2020), he has two medals from the World Championship (bronze from Japan in 2006 and gold from Japan in 2018). He has five medals from the European Championships, two silvers (in 2007 in Belgium and Luxembourg and in 2021 at the tournament hosted by Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania). He has bronze from 2015 from the Netherlands and Belgium and two golds, in 2011 from the EP held in Serbia and Italy and in 2019 from Turkey…