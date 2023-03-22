Starting from January 2023, the distribution in Italy of X-BIONIC e X-SOCKS was entrusted to Mario Colombo & C. Spa manufacturethe Monza-based company that owns the brand Colmarwho commissioned a LDL COMeta to take care of press office activities. X-BIONIC and X-SOCKS are two brands that, over the years, have redefined the course of technical clothing for sports.

«After experiences of distributing international brands in Italy, we decided to take up another challenge by thinking about the marketing of X-BIONIC, a company that we have always observed carefully for having brought an innovative contribution to high-performance sportswear» commented Stefano ColomboSales and Marketing Manager of Manifattura Mario Colombo.

«We are extremely happy to return to take care of the press office activities of X-BIONIC, a company with a strong technological connotation – he underlined Carlo Brenfounder of LDL COMeta – and we are even more enthusiastic about being part of the working group for the relaunch of the brand on the Italian market».