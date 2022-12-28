Under the unified deployment of the central government and the guidance of the national strategy, we must give full play to the leverage of policies, make a good combination of policies, accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry, and promote the tourism market to embark on a normal track of development according to its own laws.

Recently, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Strategic Planning Outline for Expanding Domestic Demand (2022-2035)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Outline”), proposing “to promote consumption in an all-round way and accelerate the upgrading of consumption quality” and “to improve supply quality and drive demand to be better.” Realize”, through the strategy of focusing on both consumption and supply, to achieve the overall goal of stimulating economic growth.

Regarding the field of culture and tourism, the “Outline” proposes to expand cultural and tourism consumption, vigorously develop vacation and leisure tourism, and expand specific tasks such as diversified, personalized, and customized tourism products and services, pointing out the direction for the development of tourism. However, the epidemic has adversely affected the entire tourism industry, reducing the production capacity of the tourism industry to a certain extent, including the loss of employees, the lack of effective maintenance of facilities and equipment, the stagnation of digital and intelligent construction, and the decline in management and service quality. There is also a certain delay effect, and recovery requires investment and time. At the same time, although with the improvement of the epidemic prevention and control situation and the continuous optimization of the national epidemic prevention and control policy, some travel restrictions have been gradually lifted, but people still have certain psychological scruples. The tourism consumption market is still in the wait-and-see period, and the market recovery There are still psychological barriers. Therefore, under the guidance of the unified deployment of the central government and the national strategy, we must give full play to the leverage of policies, make a good combination of policies, accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry, and promote the tourism market to embark on a normal track of development according to its own laws.

On the one hand, for the market side, it is necessary to strengthen market research, develop new products and new services according to new trends and characteristics of the development of the tourism market, and guide the orderly recovery of the tourism consumption market. The impact of the epidemic has caused people to have psychological concerns, and people have also created new requirements for travel safety and travel service methods. At the same time, the growth and rise of the new generation of tourism consumer groups represented by the “post-90s” has also had a great impact on the development trend of the entire tourism market. The emergence of new consumption patterns are all new changes and new trends led by emerging markets. The traditional market is also undergoing subtle changes with the development of the times. The emergence of cultural tourism and health care, urban micro-tourism, and rural roaming are all the results of changes in the traditional market. Traditional group tourism has also undergone some changes in terms of group formation, service mode, and product combination, such as small teams, micro-teams, itinerary customization, scenic spot customization, and exclusive services. Changing the structure and characteristics of the entire tourism market. Governments at all levels, cultural and tourism authorities, industry organizations, and tourism enterprises must, on the premise of scientific research and analysis of new changes, new trends, and new characteristics of these markets, develop products that can adapt to market changes and have sufficient security guarantees. New products and new services will guide the orderly recovery of the tourism consumption market. Just as the “Outline” requires, by expanding diversified, personalized and customized tourism products and services, to serve the tourism consumption of the broad masses of the people under the new situation and the demand for a better life.

On the other hand, for the supply side, special attention should be paid to the decline in the production capacity of tourism enterprises, and practical measures should be taken to help enterprises recover and increase production capacity as soon as possible. The issue of production capacity is not only related to the development of the enterprise itself, but also related to the high-quality development of the entire tourism industry. Therefore, accelerating the recovery and improving the production capacity of tourism enterprises is the key to promoting the recovery and development of the tourism industry and achieving high-quality development. We must give full play to the leverage of policies, take effective measures, make a good combination of policies, and help tourism companies recover and increase production capacity as soon as possible. First, we must coordinate with financial institutions to help tourism enterprises solve the financial difficulties in hardware transformation and technological upgrading by renewing loans and setting up special loans for technological transformation of tourism enterprises, so as to inject vitality into the development of enterprises; Incentive funds for technological transformation of enterprises and other methods guide enterprises to upgrade digitally and intelligently; thirdly, we must give full play to the leverage of professional title evaluation, technical rating and other talent policies to promote the return of high-quality employees of tourism enterprises; fourthly, we must systematically carry out management of tourism enterprises and service training to build a high-quality enterprise management and service talent team; fifthly, through training, counseling, intellectual assistance and other means, enhance the innovation ability of tourism enterprises, guide tourism enterprises to innovate in products, services, marketing and models, and accelerate product updates , to adapt to new markets and new demands; Sixth, we must build a platform to promote horizontal connectivity and vertical chaining of tourism companies, co-construction and sharing, cluster development, and a solid and strong product supply system. Through the recovery and improvement of the production capacity of enterprises, the innovation of tourism products, services, formats and models will be promoted, and the quality of the entire tourism industry will be effectively improved and the quantity will be increased reasonably.

In short, under the new situation of major optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control situation, we must, under the unified deployment of the central government and the guidance of the national strategy, give full play to the leverage effect of making good use of policies, and accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry through the above-mentioned systematic policy measures , to lay a solid foundation for the high-quality development of the tourism industry, and to make tourism contributions to stimulating economic growth. (Special commentator Wang Degang)

[

责编：李汶键 ]