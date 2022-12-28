Astrological Venus in Capricorn this week: respect professional week. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

How about the astrology from December 26 to January 1?

This week is Respect for the Professional Week

This week is Respect Professional Week. At this moment, there are 4 stars in Capricorn, so I am very particular about the spirit of Capricorn. There are many things related to professionalism, especially this week, Venus and Pluto are approaching. The gold star is related to value, so we will feel the charm of professionalism more. As long as you are an elite in all walks of life, or you are an elderly person, you should be an elderly person with qualifications recently. People with experience can also be respected especially in the week when they feel that their value has been enhanced, so you also have to show a certain classic spirit. The old-school spirit may be quite popular.

Mercury retrograde

Another phenomenon is Mercury retrograde. It was officially retrograde this Thursday. Before that, Mercury (star) was stagnant. We have already felt the power of stagnation, such as turning back and running, mobile phone failure, file loss, and poor communication. The taste of retrograde, so we still have to continue to pay attention to issues related to transportation, not to mention that Mars is also retrograde in Gemini and it is a time of frequent traffic, so everyone, you should check your transportation carefully, and then drive more carefully, this Mercury retrograde will also allow us to have more classmates to have dinner with former good friends, etc. If you are more nostalgic, you are more likely to get sentimental, which is normal. Of course, in this Respect for Professionals Week, if you are a professional, it is also the time for you to give full play and your value is verified, so please wear your halo.



How does it affect individual constellations?

Tired: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius

Friends of the Taurus zodiac sign are actually a little bit stuck recently in terms of work. This card may also come from some places in your heart that you can’t pass, or some things have indeed reached a stage, then it is in There is a bit of inconsistency here, so to some extent it is a week that needs to be integrated. Then in terms of feelings, there may be a little difference in values ​​​​between you and the other party that has been highlighted, and this possible result of mutual incompatibility will be a little worrying.

Cancer friends, in terms of career and work, there is a feeling of a three-headed carriage, so it will make you very embarrassed. There is not enough time to allocate candles to burn three heads, which is more important. It is more controversial, or If you care about other people’s words, you will be a little hurt. Then in terms of feelings, you will hear a response that makes you feel insecure, so you will feel a little sad. I think you should not be sad in silence. You should speak out and communicate. .

Friends of the Scorpio zodiac sign have troubles of lack of money recently. I don’t know if it’s because they spend too much money, or because there are some money problems that you can’t solve, you can’t handle, or the money you spend is not worth it. At this time, you will be stuck with this substance and number. Then in terms of relationship, the living habits of the two people may need to cooperate with each other. Recently, you may encounter that the other party has different values ​​from yours. Of course, there are many opinions. How can he spend so much money on a certain thing?

Aquarius friends are very, very busy at work. I don’t know what they are busy with. They seem to be troubled a lot. Maybe there are too many things or other people’s criticisms are of weight and make you unbearable, etc., so it’s easier Step into your emotions. Well, in terms of relationships, there is indeed a feeling of karma recently. You obviously gave him something you thought was good, why the other party didn’t appreciate it and didn’t accept it, etc. To a certain extent, this has cause and effect. I hope that friends of the Aquarius sign can be almost in it It will be very helpful for you to enlighten yourself.

Stable: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra

Friends of the Aries constellation have actually taken a relatively low-key and steady route recently in terms of career and work, so it seems that you have not shown any performance, but you do not know that you are a duck, but everyone knows that you are quite powerful in private. Then in terms of relationships, you are a little bit withdrawn and less active than we imagined. Maybe you like being alone too much or you are more trapped in your own inner low tide. This point needs to be a little bit more exciting.

Gemini friends may have cooperation opportunities recently, but there may be a lot of communication troubles. After all, Mercury is retrograde, so it will be more troublesome for you, for example, you don’t know how to refuse, or you have a lot of troubles during meetings , making you feel difficult to deal with. In terms of relationships, there will actually be opportunities to connect with old people, maybe because you really want to see each other, or maybe you really want to find out the relationship between you and the other person.

Friends of the Leo zodiac sign, you have breathing time in career and work, you may have a right-hand assistant, or you have already had good results, and now is the time to enjoy the results, so don’t put things on yourself anymore, and don’t worry about yourself. Make trouble for yourself. Then in terms of relationships, there may be opportunities to meet interesting objects in the workplace, so you might as well go and see new and old people.

Friends of the Libra zodiac sign, in fact, this week, you are more suitable to do things that you can control, for example, the buttons that are dominated by you, things that are dominated by you, rather than cooperating with the other party, this may be faster for you. So in terms of relationships, a home environment and a safe environment can exude charm, so instead of taking the route of going out adventurously.

Likes: Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Pisces

Friends of the zodiac sign of Virgo, in fact, your professional ability is quite prominent this week, and you will also have bonuses and praises from noble people, which will make you feel like a fish in water in your career and work, although noble people also have requirements for you , so don’t be too pessimistic, you are more likely to feel pressure. In terms of emotions, you are a bit dull and rigid. If you can get rid of a little bit, your popularity will be better.

Friends of the Sagittarius constellation, you have noble women, and these noble men may be high-ranking people from all walks of life. He may teach you how to make your career better. You must learn from it. From an emotional point of view, you belong to the stronger party, and others can only touch your hair. That is to say, if you like the other party a little more, the other party may think that you are too individual. Coordination.

Capricorn friends have a lot of opportunities to cooperate this week, and others respect your opinions, so you can boldly speak out your blueprint and vision for the future, and others will pay for it. In terms of relationships, people will really want to have a future with you or you want to find someone who has a future, which is also your concern.

Pisces friends, in terms of work, you may have three or four things in your hands, waiting for you to implement them one by one. In fact, it is a bit tiring as long as you are willing to release some to help others with work, but you seem to have a little control Strong desire. Then in terms of relationships, you are also more rigid, and sometimes put pressure on the other party.

