Russian President Vladimir Putin played a role in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, according to new findings by international investigators. However, the existing evidence is not enough to bring charges against Putin.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The investigation team responsible for investigating the Malaysia Airlines MH17 airliner crash in eastern Ukraine eight years ago found that there were “significant signs” that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a decision to provide separatists with Anti-aircraft missiles.

But investigators found no direct evidence that Putin authorized the downing of the airliner. Investigators said there was insufficient evidence to hold Putin criminally responsible. Members of the investigation team said at the press conference: “Although we have strong circumstantial evidence, it has not reached the highest standard of completeness and conclusiveness.” In addition, as the president of Russia, Putin also enjoys the immunity brought by his position.

On July 17, 2014, the Malaysia Airlines MH17 class was shot down by a Russian Buk missile while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur Airport in Malaysia, passing through Ukrainian airspace near the Russian border. All 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board were killed. Russia has denied any involvement in the crash.

Investigators concluded that Putin was likely personally responsible for the delivery of the anti-aircraft missiles, based on an analysis of an intercepted telephone conversation with a Russian government adviser. The call was about delaying arms deliveries to pro-Russian separatists. Putin himself happened to be in France when the call was made. Investigators believe that the reason for the suspension of the supply of weapons “is only one, that is, only one person can make the decision, and this person happened to be in France at this time to participate in the summit.”

However, the international investigation team announced that it will stop the investigation work because all the clues have been exhausted and there is not enough evidence to charge more suspects.

In November, two Russians and a Ukrainian were found guilty in absentia by a Dutch court, while the other defendant was acquitted. These four people have all held important positions in the pro-Russian rebels in the Udong region.

Most of the victims in the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash were Dutch passengers, so the trial of this case is also being carried out in the Netherlands. In November last year, a Dutch court ruled that Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a surface-to-air Buk missile. The missile came from a Russian military base in Kursk. The court held that the missile was launched from a field in the pro-Odonetsk region of Udon.

