SCANIA Here is a new version of CCAP Cruise Control, even more efficient and performing – Companies

Scania updates cruise control system with Active Prediction for Opticruise gearboxes. Expected in June 2023, the new version will not only be available on all newly produced Scania vehicles with G25 and G33 gearboxes but can also be installed on all previously produced vehicles with the latest generation gearbox.

With significantly increased computing power, smarter algorithms and improved use of digital maps, the new CCAP system can reduce fuel consumption by up to 2% on rolling topography while maintaining average speed. At the same time it improves the driving experience, which becomes smoother and with more flexible performance modes. And then there is dynamic adaptation to real road and traffic conditions and greater use of Eco-roll.

“With this introduction, we have made Scania Opticruise and our active prediction system even more intelligent,” says Stefan Dorski, Senior Vice President and Head of Scania Trucks. “Customers or drivers will be able to define the behavior of their vehicle with great precision, choosing whether to give priority to optimizing fuel consumption or to a higher average speed”.

Scania’s CCAP system is already well-known for its ability to always be one step ahead and optimally plan hill and descent management based on digital maps. The idea is to avoid any unnecessary braking. In fact, the system always tries to use the optimal gear to avoid frequent gear changes while at the same time exploiting the kinetic energy of the vehicle.

A Scania long-haulage truck typically comes with three performance modes: Economy, Standard, Power. These modes can be assigned three different priority levels – visible in the instrument panel – which represent how much the system should give priority to the set mode in a given situation.

To optimize fuel economy, the driver does not necessarily have to choose the harshest settings. Even a more moderate choice, such as the Standard mode at level 2, still offers greater savings than that offered by the previous version of the system: “The greater computing power and more advanced algorithms will make the difference,” says Kurzawscki Modro. “Drivers will experience more dynamic speed adaptation, fully in line with the set mode and actual road and traffic conditions.”

From now on all Scania trucks (with some rare exceptions) that will be ordered with the CCAP functionality will be equipped with the new system. Vehicles already on the road, on the other hand, can be updated at an authorized Scania workshop provided they are equipped with the new generation gearbox (G25 or G33).