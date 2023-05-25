Home » Benetton, the real estate reorganization starts. A 900 million treasury
Benetton, the real estate reorganization starts. A 900 million treasury

Benetton, the real estate reorganization starts. A 900 million treasury

The real estate reorganization of Edizione, the holding owned by the Benetton family, begins. With a double demerger involving on one hand the real estate subsidiary Edizione property and on the other the holding company of reference, Edizione, a large part of the rich real estate assets of Ponzano Veneto is reassigned to the four branches of the dynasty, that of Giuliana, Carlo, Gilberto and Lucian. A treasure that is worth something like 900 million.

In fact, the prestigious portfolio subject to division contains…

