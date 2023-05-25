Benetton, the real estate reorganization starts. A 900 million treasury

8
The real estate reorganization of Edizione, the holding owned by the Benetton family, begins. With a double demerger involving on one hand the real estate subsidiary Edizione property and on the other the holding company of reference, Edizione, a large part of the rich real estate assets of Ponzano Veneto is reassigned to the four branches of the dynasty, that of Giuliana, Carlo, Gilberto and Lucian. A treasure that is worth something like 900 million.
In fact, the prestigious portfolio subject to division contains…
See also Meteosat, the new European satellite that will produce forecasts in real time, is on its way