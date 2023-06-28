MAN A three-minute video on the journey of the “Man Electric Tour” – Companies

MAN Truck & Bus Italia tells in a video of just over three minutes what was an authentic and convincing test for the two MAN Lion’s City E of 12 and 18 meters engaged in the journey between Verona and Ljubljana, covering a total of over 1,200 km.

Through this video MAN wanted to reaffirm the aims of the tour: to demonstrate with facts the validity of its approach to the energy transition, but also the concrete partnership between its European branches to underline the importance of an international network among the most branched and professional .

Messages reaffirmed by the two Managing Directors of MAN Italy and Slovenia in the video interventions that enrich the story of the tour.

The video recalls the performance of the two vehicles which traveled 1,255 km with an average consumption of 0.71 kWh/km obtained also thanks to the 175 kW recovered during operation, over 16% of the entire power consumed. Exceptional results not only for the atypical use and slopes of up to 8%, but also for the extreme weather conditions encountered, from violent storms to temperatures over 35°C.

But also the confirmation that, in a period in which the spread of electric drives is encountering a serious obstacle due to the absence of an adequate public infrastructure, MAN is reiterating its strategy of developing vehicles with a long range that allows recharging at the depot in the evening .

But the video is also an opportunity to get to know some beautiful sites in northeastern Italy and Slovenia. From Piazza Bra and Lungo Adige in Verona, headquarters of MAN Truck & Bus Italia, passing through Piazza Unità d’Italia and the Miramare Castle in Trieste and then Gorizia with its Castle and Piazza Vittoria.

After crossing the border you arrive in Nova Goriza with a view from above of the Monte Santo Sanctuary and then Ljubljana with its Castle, an obligatory passage on the Dragon Bridge and the arrival at the MAN Truck & Bus Slovenija headquarters.

