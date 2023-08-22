Man Arrested for Attempted Sexual Abuse of His Mother

In a shocking incident, officials from the Autonomous Police Institute of the Bolivarian State of Mérida (Iapebm) arrested a 43-year-old man who attempted to sexually abuse his own mother. The arrest took place in Santa Elena de Arenales, in the Obispo Ramos de Lora municipality.

According to reports, the distressing incident unfolded on Saturday, August 19, in a house on Calle 3 in the Las Rurales sector, near a local health clinic. The accused had allegedly planned to rape his 70-year-old mother but was unsuccessful in carrying out the heinous act.

Following the incident, the terrified victim immediately filed a complaint at the Iapebm headquarters. The officials promptly sprung into action and activated a search operation. In a remarkable display of efficiency, they managed to apprehend the attacker on Sunday, August 20, at around 5:30 p.m.

The offender, whose actions violate the Organic Law on the Right of Women to a Life Free of Violence, was arrested by order of the 17th Public Prosecutor’s Office. The seriousness of the crime is evident from the swiftness with which the law enforcement agencies acted.

This horrifying incident serves as a stark reminder of the prevalence of domestic abuse and the need for a vigilant society. The case also underscores the importance of empowering victims to come forward and report such crimes, ensuring that justice is served.

The Iapebm Press has been a reliable source of information, keeping the public informed about noteworthy incidents and highlighting the need for increased awareness and action against gender-based violence.