man stabbed to death at home

Bloody evening in Milan, where a 69-year-old man was killed in his home. The murder took place in the victim’s apartment, on the top floor of staircase D in the condominium at number 8 in via dei Panigarola, a popular building of the Aler in the Corvetto area. When the rescuers arrived on site for the 69-year-old there was already nothing more to do.

At work the investigators of the mobile team, led by Marco Calì, who carried out all the findings to try to crystallize the crime scene. The man, according to what has been learned so far, was stabbed to death.

The 69-year-old would have very old police records, nothing particularly relevant. To alert the police, at 23.30 on Tuesday evening, it was 118, in turn called by the man’s roommate. Upon their arrival, the agents found the woman at home, who told of an alleged dispute that had taken place shortly before between the victim and two North Africans.







