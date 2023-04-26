MAN / Three Lion’s Intercity and one TGE for public transport in South Tyrol – Mobility

Martin Reisen has opened up to public transport alongside its traditional tourist services. “Fault”, to use a small euphemism, of the Pandemic and thanks to the KSM Consortium of which its owner, Martin Plattner, is one of the partners: its three MAN Lion’s Intercity R60 are part of a batch of 29 buses undergoing delivery.

The three Lion’s Intercity R60 delivered to the public transport operator are the two-axle, two-door models of 12.3m in length. The engine is entrusted to the six-cylinder in-line MAN D1556 9-litre Euro 6e turbodiesel for a power of 360 hp (265 kW) and a torque of 1,600 Nm, the gearbox is the automatic ZF 6AP1620 EcoLife2 with retarder and a shorter ratio to tackle the winding Alpine roads. Seats are 49+1 with the addition of a seat for the disabled, two folding seats and a wheelchair platform on the second door. In terms of safety, the vehicle has an EBS electronic braking system with self-ventilating disc brakes on all axles with integrated ABS/ASR function and the Electronic Stability Program (ESP).