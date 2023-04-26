Home » MAN / Three Lion’s Intercity and one TGE for public transport in South Tyrol – Mobility
World

MAN / Three Lion’s Intercity and one TGE for public transport in South Tyrol – Mobility

by admin
MAN / Three Lion’s Intercity and one TGE for public transport in South Tyrol – Mobility

Martin Reisen has opened up to public transport alongside its traditional tourist services. “Fault”, to use a small euphemism, of the Pandemic and thanks to the KSM Consortium of which its owner, Martin Plattner, is one of the partners: its three MAN Lion’s Intercity R60 are part of a batch of 29 buses undergoing delivery.

The three Lion’s Intercity R60 delivered to the public transport operator are the two-axle, two-door models of 12.3m in length. The engine is entrusted to the six-cylinder in-line MAN D1556 9-litre Euro 6e turbodiesel for a power of 360 hp (265 kW) and a torque of 1,600 Nm, the gearbox is the automatic ZF 6AP1620 EcoLife2 with retarder and a shorter ratio to tackle the winding Alpine roads. Seats are 49+1 with the addition of a seat for the disabled, two folding seats and a wheelchair platform on the second door. In terms of safety, the vehicle has an EBS electronic braking system with self-ventilating disc brakes on all axles with integrated ABS/ASR function and the Electronic Stability Program (ESP).


See also  The two weights of immigration: the case of Belarus makes us forget the landings in Sicily

You may also like

“Cosmogonie”, at Riso the first solo exhibition in...

“Unfortunately, Russia has fallen into the clutches of...

Pope’s Audience: Religious men and women pray and...

Udinese – New attack tandem / Here’s who...

Vodafone Business UC is born, the collaborative platform...

How to tie a tie | Magazine

Pesaro, hit in the face with a brick...

Stability pact, minimum fiscal adjustment of 0.5% per...

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will...

Iran: a member of the Assembly of Experts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy