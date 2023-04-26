Short film recalls Marescotti at the Nonantola Film Festival – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MODENA, APRIL 26 – A memory of the actor Ivano Marescotti, who passed away a month ago at the age of 77, will open the opening night of the 17th Nonantola Film Festival on April 27, at the Sala Cinema Teatro ‘Massimo Troisi’: screened the short film “Ora” (Italy 2014, 20 minutes) written by Federico De Matteis and Tancredi Piovesan with Ivano Marescotti and Arianna Moro, directed by Tancredi Piovesan, winner of the ‘Win the actor’ competition at the Nonantola Film Festival 2014 .



The review, scheduled until May 7, will then officially open with the free admission screening of the comedy “Margini” by Niccolò Falsetti, winner of the audience award of the International Critics’ Week at the 79th Venice International Film Festival Venice 2022. “Margini” also received two nominations for the David di Donatello 2023 awards in the categories of Best New Director and Best Song (‘La Palude’). (HANDLE).

