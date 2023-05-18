manchester city real madrid champions league live | Sports

Pep Guardiola made Manchester City perfect and overcame Real Madrid – 4:0

Source: Profimedia

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4:0 (2:0) in the second leg and qualified for the Champions League final against Inter, which will be played on June 10 in Istanbul, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has created a machine that at times seems more powerful than his Barcelona, ​​led by Leo Messi, with whom he was the champion of Europe twice – in 2009 and 2011.

After that, he was only once in a match for “Ušatog” – in 2021 with City against Chelsea and he lost, and this spring he will go to Turkey as a clear favorite against Inter and it would really be a sensation if the “citizens” do not lift the most valuable trophy, because showed on Wednesday evening at “Ittihad” that they have no equal.

Click on “Development of events” to read how tonight’s match went.

