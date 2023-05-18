Home » manchester city real madrid champions league live | Sports
World

manchester city real madrid champions league live | Sports

by admin
manchester city real madrid champions league live | Sports

Pep Guardiola made Manchester City perfect and overcame Real Madrid – 4:0

Source: Profimedia

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4:0 (2:0) in the second leg and qualified for the Champions League final against Inter, which will be played on June 10 in Istanbul, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has created a machine that at times seems more powerful than his Barcelona, ​​led by Leo Messi, with whom he was the champion of Europe twice – in 2009 and 2011.

After that, he was only once in a match for “Ušatog” – in 2021 with City against Chelsea and he lost, and this spring he will go to Turkey as a clear favorite against Inter and it would really be a sensation if the “citizens” do not lift the most valuable trophy, because showed on Wednesday evening at “Ittihad” that they have no equal.

Click on “Development of events” to read how tonight’s match went.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  ı˺ǩǱͧԼ רңǸе--

You may also like

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy