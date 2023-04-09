Recently, the popularity of outbound travel has increased. On February 6, my country’s first batch of pilots resumed outbound group tours and “air ticket + hotel” business in 20 destinations. On March 15, the scope of the pilot program was further expanded, and the number of destinations for Chinese citizens’ outbound group tours increased to 60, covering Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, South America, and North America. Over the past two months, more and more Chinese tourists have traveled abroad. People’s demand for outbound travel is rising, and many countries are looking forward to Chinese tourists visiting.

Hungary warmly welcomes Chinese tourists

This week, the first batch of tourist groups to Hungary with group visas arrived in Budapest and were warmly welcomed by the locals.

On the wall of the arrival hall of the terminal building, there are carefully arranged posters warmly welcoming Chinese tourists. Airport staff raised the flags of China and Hungary in front of the poster wall. The Chinese Embassy in Hungary and the Hungarian National Tourism Administration held a warm welcome at the airport. Ceremonies, presenting souvenirs to Chinese tourists, etc.

Zhang Di, a member of the Chinese tour group: Hungary is a country with a very long history. There is our favorite poet Petofi, the musician Liszt, and the second hometown of Princess Sissi, so we have always yearned for it.

Hungary also attaches great importance to the arrival of the Chinese tour group. After the tour group confirmed the itinerary, the Hungarian National Tourism Administration began to deploy and plan relevant welcome programs in advance and develop relevant tourism products in a targeted manner. At present, China and Hungary have resumed direct air routes, and the increasingly convenient transportation will promote further cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

Jacob Sophia, deputy director of the Hungarian National Tourism Administration: We welcome the arrival of the Chinese tour group. This is a very proud moment for Hungary. China is a very important tourist market for Hungary.

Many Asian countries look forward to the return of China‘s “old friends”

In the two months since China resumed its outbound group tourism business on a pilot basis, the preferred destinations of many Chinese tourists are still closer Asian countries. Many Asian countries are eagerly looking forward to the return of China‘s “old friends”.

On the night of China‘s pilot resumption of outbound group tourism business, more than 30 Chinese tourists flew to Singapore.

Ms. Liu, a Chinese tourist: It was the first outbound group after the epidemic this year, so we chose a country that is a little closer.

At the hotels where the tourists stayed, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board organized a warm welcome ceremony.

Pan Zhengzhi, chief representative and executive director of the Greater China Region of the Singapore Tourism Board: We are very much looking forward to the arrival of Chinese tourists.

Ms. Gao, a Chinese tourist: It is very warm here, and the people are very hospitable. Today’s pick-up ceremony is very special, we feel very warm.

In order to promote local tourism, Cambodia also encourages the local use of RMB, adding Chinese signs, and providing more Chinese-language tour guides and other service measures.

In Sri Lanka, more than 120 Chinese tourists arrived in Colombo by plane, and a welcoming ceremony with ethnic characteristics was held there.

Ms. Chen, a Chinese tourist: I am very happy and very excited. I hope to experience the beautiful beaches, beautiful customs, and culture of this country.

Harlem Fernando, Minister of Tourism of Sri Lanka: The arrival of Chinese tourists is good for Sri Lanka’s tourism industry. We are full of expectations for the number of Chinese tourists.

At Bali International Airport in Indonesia, a tourist group consisting of 16 Chinese tourists flew from Xiamen to Bali. In the arrival hall, staff presented flowers to Chinese tourists.

Ms. Jiang, a Chinese tourist: I feel the enthusiasm of Bali, and I am looking forward to the beauty of Bali, and I will feel the beauty of the place.

Local tourism personnel predict that with the resumption of flights from China and Bali, the number of Chinese tourists is expected to recover to 300,000 in 2023.

Lin Meilan, director of the Greater China market of the Indonesian Bali Travel Agency Association: The Indonesian government attaches great importance to the Chinese market, and we very much hope that more Chinese tourists will come to Bali for tourism.

Nuo Yanting, sales director of local hotels in Bali, Indonesia: Welcome Chinese tourists to Bali, and we are looking forward to your arrival.

The return of Chinese outbound travel brings confidence to many countries

Except for Southeast Asian countries with pleasant climate and relatively convenient entry procedures, in the past two months, the footprints of Chinese tourists have gradually spread all over the world. Officials and tourism practitioners from many countries are very optimistic about China‘s outbound tourism market. People at home and abroad said that China‘s outbound tourism has resumed orderly and quickly, showing the vitality and potential of China‘s economy, which is conducive to revitalizing the global tourism market, driving tourism destination consumption and overall economic growth prospects.

Ms. Zhang, a Chinese tourist: I feel that they are very enthusiastic and fun. When I came down, I saw this performance. There were drummers and dancers, and I felt their culture immediately.

Chinese tourist Zheng Keji: As the first batch of Chinese guests to South Africa after the epidemic, I am very excited to come to this beautiful country.

China‘s orderly resumption of citizens’ outbound travel will greatly promote the recovery of the global tourism industry. For this, officials and tourism practitioners in many countries are looking forward to it.

Hijaz Kahn, Director of the Marketing Department of a local travel agency in Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Chinese tourists are very important to us, and we are very happy to see them coming back. We hope that the number of Chinese tourists will soon return to the previous level. Now there are many new attractions, such as the Museum of the Future, I believe Chinese tourists will be very happy to see them.

Judy Nukdi, Chairman of Gauteng Tourism Council, South Africa: We are happy, excited and very encouraged by the arrival of the Chinese tour group in South Africa. This is an important moment for trade and economic development, it is important for South Africa, it is important for Africa, it is important for China.

Almudena Mallor, Tourism Affairs Commissioner of Madrid Municipal Government, the capital of Spain: I hope more Chinese tourists will travel to Madrid, and we also hope to see more Madrid tourists go to Beijing. We are looking forward to the recovery of Chinese tourism, which is very important for Europe. economic development is very important.

Claude Manbrez, member of the board of directors of the Geneva Tourism Bureau: Chinese tourists are very important to the Swiss economy. We hope to see more Chinese tourists in the coming weeks, months and years.



