  1. $56 billion!Japanese companies frenziedly issue short-term debt to raise cash, the world’s boldest loose money experiment is coming to an end Sina
  2. Kazuo Ueda officially took office as Governor of the Bank of Japan, where will the Japanese economy go? Wall Street news
  3. The Bank of Japan has changed its staff for the first time in 10 years! Haruhiko Kuroda steps down from Kazuo Ueda to take over as president – Finance – Real Time Finance | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  4. Haruhiko Kuroda’s last speech: It is a pity that inflation has not been stabilized. I want to be a teacher after retirement. Sina
  5. Kazuo Ueda officially became the governor of the Bank of Japan. Where will the Japanese economy go? Outlook Oriental Weekly
  6. View full coverage on Google News
