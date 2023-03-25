Home World Many musicians demand that Roger Waters perform in Frankfurt
A petition has been launched to reverse the decision banning the former member of Pink Floyd, Roger Watersperform in Frankfurt, Germany.

Artists like Eric Clapton, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and his own Nick Mason of Pink Floyd have rallied behind Waters and endorsed a petition in Change.org with the aim of annulling the decision.

Currently the petition, which also has the solidarity of Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel and the founder of The Soft Machine, Robert Wyattas well as the actors Susan Sarandon y Julie Christieand the film director Ken LoachIt has more than 10,000 signatures.

Recall that Waters’ show in Germany was canceled after the interpreter made statements considered “anti-Semitic” in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung. According to an official statement released by the city, “the background to the cancellation is the persistent anti-Israeli behavior of the former Pink Floyd frontman, considered one of the most widespread anti-Semites in the world.”

Returning to the petition launched to reverse the decision that prohibits the artist from performing in Frankfurt, the description of it could read: “Waters’s criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is part of his long-term defense of the rights throughout the world. The officials who vilify Waters are engaging in a dangerous campaign that deliberately combines criticism of Israel’s illegal and unfair policies with anti-Semitism.” The text continues: “Officials in Germany, concert organizers and music platforms must not succumb to pressure from those individuals and groups who would rather see Waters’ music removed than engage with the themes her music highlights.”

See also  The death toll of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border reaches 557

Last week, management confirmed that Waters was willing to take legal action against the decision, calling the ban “unconstitutional”, “without justification” and an attempt to “silence” him. For now, the decision to cancel the Frankfurt show is still in force. All other dates as part of his current tour”This Is Not A Drill” are scheduled to continue.

It is not the first time that a show by the artist has been canceled due to his political opinions or his statements considered anti-Semitic, although he describes them as “against the current government of Israel.” In 2022, the city of Krakow, Poland canceled two Roger Waters events over his views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

