While Julia Grabher’s early exit from the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami caused little excitement, Dominic Thiem’s ​​form curve continues to be a mystery. The 29-year-old lost 6: 7 (7/9) 2: 6 to the Italian Lorenzo Sonego on Thursday (local time) in the ATP 1000, which was taking place at the same time, and continued his negative run unabated. In view of the lack of a sense of achievement, Austria’s number one is now considering a radical course correction, but Thiem rules out help from a mental coach.

