Home Sports Negative run nourishes Thiem’s ​​self-doubt – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Negative run nourishes Thiem’s ​​self-doubt – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Negative run nourishes Thiem’s ​​self-doubt – sport.ORF.at

While Julia Grabher’s early exit from the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami caused little excitement, Dominic Thiem’s ​​form curve continues to be a mystery. The 29-year-old lost 6: 7 (7/9) 2: 6 to the Italian Lorenzo Sonego on Thursday (local time) in the ATP 1000, which was taking place at the same time, and continued his negative run unabated. In view of the lack of a sense of achievement, Austria’s number one is now considering a radical course correction, but Thiem rules out help from a mental coach.

Read more …

See also  '' The confirmation of Milan. Juve remains in the dark '' - Video Gazzetta.it

You may also like

Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang join the Tianjin...

Everyone against Bagnaia, the MotoGP paradox: a grid...

Friends and rivals with the neutral zone in...

Xiao Sa 27+9+9 Booker scored 32 points, Herter...

Cisterna-Sonnino: starting from the bottom up with the...

Milano Cortina Foundation, approved the lifetime budget to...

[Photo Gallery]The Asian Games team trains hard and...

Difficult moments of the Czech forward: It was...

MotoGP, the preview of the 2023 season —...

ÖSV women fix victory in the Nations Cup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy